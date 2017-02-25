Parkview Field to fill 600 positions at job fair
The Fort Wayne TinCaps is hosting a job fair at Parkview Field Saturday where they are looking to employ 600 part-time and seasonal staff members. The job fair will be held at Parkview Field's Suite Level Lounge, 1301 Ewing Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a press release.
