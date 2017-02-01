New Haven K-9 has a nose for evidence

New Haven's newest police officer has been on the job for a little over a month, so he's still a bit wet behind the ears - and on the nose. But a wet nose is to be expected from Archie, the city's new K-9 cop - a specially trained German shepherd who's expected to prove his worth many times over, according to his partner in law enforcement, New Haven Patrolman Zachary Moord.

