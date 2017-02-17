Musselman Upped At Adams Fort Wayne

Kevin Musselman has been named VP & GM for Adams Radio Group's Fort Wayne, Indiana, cluster. Musselman has been with Adams in Fort Wayne since it entered the market via the acquisition of Oasis Radio and Summit Media Fort Wayne.

