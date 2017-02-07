Mayora s office: No plans to make For...

Mayora s office: No plans to make Fort Wayne sanctuary city

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

City spokesman John Perlich told NewsChannel 15 that any process to make Fort Wayne a Sanctuary City would require open dialogue, public input and approval by City Council and the Mayor's Office. Perlich said despite the city taking a few inquiries from residents, such a discussion has not occurred in the community.

