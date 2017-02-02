Mayor: ID program aimed at helping immigrants not on agenda
A northern Indiana mayor says it's not on his agenda to issue ID cards to immigrants living in the country without legal permission. The Elkhart Truth reports Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman recently issued an update about his city's position on the issue after earlier saying the idea was being considered.
