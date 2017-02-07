Man Hurt In Off-Road Vehicle Accident In Wells County
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle personal injury accident that happened Saturday at 4:30 a.m. Christopher M. Penrod, 24, of Bluffton, was operating an all-terrain vehicle in a field near County Roads 600 North and 100 West when he struck a large metal post and was ejected from the vehicle. Penrod was transported to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where he remains in critical condition.
