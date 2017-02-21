Love is in the air at Bridal Extravaganza
The Journal Gazette Wearing a wedding dress from Touma's, model Morgan Shumaker walks during the runway fashion show during the 10th annual Bridal Extravaganza at the Grand Wayne Convention Center on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing purse
|4 hr
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Feb 21
|Horny
|2
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 6
|Window Phart
|72
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC