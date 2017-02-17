Locally Made Monday - Fort Wayne Philharmonic Chorus

A local chorus group is making amazing music out of Fort Wayne and it has done so for forty years. Tonight on Locally Made Monday, WFFT's Andrew Logsdon gives us an inside look at one of those groups, the Philharmonic Chorus- it's this week's Locally Made Monday "This year is our fortieth anniversary, and so, we're doing seven programs featuring the Chorus, and right now we're working on an opera, and the Chorus has a small part, but the opera is Paccini's 'Tosca,'" says Fort Wayne Philharmonic Chorus Director Benjamin Rivera.

