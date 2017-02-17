Local distillery starts bottling bourbon
Three Rivers Distilling Company is Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana's first and only local distillery since prohibition and this week they're celebrating another first, the bottling of a new product. Three Rivers Distilling Company produces a full lineup of grain-to-bottle products that are all made right here in the Summit City.
