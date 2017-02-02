Jury convicts Fort Wayne man, 19, of ...

Jury convicts Fort Wayne man, 19, of 3 counts of murder

The man accused of killing three men in a home on Lewis Street nearly a year ago was found guilty on all charges Thursday. Artavius Richards, 19, faced a jury for the second time in two months, in a retrial which began on Monday.

