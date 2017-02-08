Judge sides with election board, GOP ...

Judge sides with election board, GOP in fight over county council seat

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. An Allen County judge has denied a petition from a former County Council candidate who argued for his rightful place on the body because the incumbent candidate died before the November election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10) Mon God is the only J... 95
News Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06) Feb 6 Window Phart 72
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed Feb 1 ShakeNBake 4
Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16) Feb 1 lego 2
Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12) Feb 1 Kiksailorjerry1926 25
The Eden Jan 29 wanna Know 3
News Seeking hope for heroin users Jan 25 mary 1
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,578 • Total comments across all topics: 278,692,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC