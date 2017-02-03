INDOT Offers Paid College Internships And Scholarships Saturday, February 4
Attention college students! The Indiana Department of Transportation is again accepting applications for Governor's Summer Internships paying $11.30 per hour and civil engineering scholarships of up to $3,125 per semester. INDOT is accepting resumes through Friday, Feb. 24 for more than 50 Governor's Public Service Summer Internship positions at its offices in Crawfordsville, Fort Wayne, Greenfield, Indianapolis, LaPorte, Seymour, Vincennes and West Lafayette.
