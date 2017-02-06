Indiana universities offering help to St Josepha s students
Some Indiana colleges and universities are reaching out to help students at St. Joseph's College after trustees there voted on Friday to temporarily close the institution's Rensselaer campus after the spring semester because of financial problems. Two other Catholic schools, Marian University in Indianapolis and the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, announced Monday they're offering transfer assistance to St. Joseph's students.
