Home & Garden Show to feature over 600 exhibits, HGTV stars, petting zoo
The Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show will celebrate its 44th year when the show returns to the Coliseum next week. The Home & Garden Show will be held at the Coliseum on Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. With more than 650 exhibitors each year, the show is the place to see the latest in contemporary home and garden products and services, according to a press release.
