Group rallies for Donnelly to confirm Gorsuch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. Dozens gathered outside Senator Joe Donnelly's office in Fort Wayne Tuesday, asking him to confirm the Supreme Court nominee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kristina Matice
|Tue
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Tue
|Horny
|2
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 6
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|lego
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC