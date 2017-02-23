GOP Senate leader: Appointed schools ...

GOP Senate leader: Appointed schools chief effort not dead

7 hrs ago

Indiana's GOP Senate leader David Long says an effort to make the state schools chief an appointed position instead of elected isn't over despite its unexpected 23-26 defeat in the Senate this week. A Senate rule states 26 or more no votes means "that exact language or substantially similar language" cannot be considered again during the session.

