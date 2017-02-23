GOP Senate leader: Appointed schools chief effort not dead
Indiana's GOP Senate leader David Long says an effort to make the state schools chief an appointed position instead of elected isn't over despite its unexpected 23-26 defeat in the Senate this week. A Senate rule states 26 or more no votes means "that exact language or substantially similar language" cannot be considered again during the session.
