Going Green: The Yummi Bunni Serves Super Premium Ice Cream
You may have seen people sharing pictures on social media of them eating ice cream out of a glazed donut. Well, you'll be happy to know, that the ice cream served at Yummi Bunni is the highest quality ice cream you can buy.
