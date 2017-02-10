Gasoline prices up 20 cents a gallon ...

Gasoline prices up 20 cents a gallon in week

Average retail gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 20 cents a gallon in the last week, to $2.23 on Sunday, GasBuddy.com said today.

