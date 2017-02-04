Garage fire forces family from home
Two adults and a child safely escaped their home after the attached garage caught fire, according to a statement from the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Firefighters were called to 9525 Creek Bed Place around 8:15 Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|lego
|2
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Kiksailorjerry1926
|25
|The Eden
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|3
|Seeking hope for heroin users
|Jan 25
|mary
|1
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|Jan 23
|spytheweb
|1
|Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06)
|Jan 22
|caveat current
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC