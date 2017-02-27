FWPD responds to stabbing on Putnam Street
Fort Wayne police responded to a stabbing on Monday evening that left a man in critical condition. Police responded to 622 Putnam Street at 5:30 p.m., where they found a man outside of the home, suffering from an apparent stab wound to his neck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Mon
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Mon
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Feb 21
|Horny
|2
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC