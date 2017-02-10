FWPD investigates stabbing of adult a...

FWPD investigates stabbing of adult and infant victims

10 hrs ago

On February 10, 2017, at 12:22 am, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 2600 block of Oxford St. Officers arrived and located an adult female and infant male who were both suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the adult female was determined to be in good condition, and the infant male was determined to be in critical condition.

Fort Wayne, IN

