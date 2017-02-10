Four Wayne football players sign, North Side's Sorg goes with Grace
On Thursday, four members of the Wayne football team signed with their colleges. Safeties Qamari Hassan and Fabieon Pearson will both stay in Fort Wayne and play for Saint Francis.
