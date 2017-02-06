Fort Wayne's Madison Fruchey In Position To Earn Spot On USA Junior Cross Country Squad
Fort Wayne freshman Madison Fruchey traveled to the 2017 USATF Cross Country Championships on Saturday to compete in the junior women's race. Fruchey finished in seventh place with a time of 23:45 in the 6K race held at River's Edge Golf Course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|1 hr
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|lego
|2
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Kiksailorjerry1926
|25
|The Eden
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|3
|Seeking hope for heroin users
|Jan 25
|mary
|1
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|Jan 23
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC