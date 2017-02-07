Fort Wayne RV Show Posts Attendance Record

Organizers for the 57th Annual Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show are reporting record attendance for the second year in a row. Sponsored by the Indiana Manufactured Housing Association-Recreation Vehicle Indiana Council , the Feb.2-5 show drew 12,644 to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, topping last year's record total by 281, or 2%, and eclipsing the previous high in 1999 which saw 10,442 people pass through the gate.

