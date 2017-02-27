Fort Wayne restaurant Ziffles will op...

Fort Wayne restaurant Ziffles will open a food truck, Zip n Go.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. After three decades of serving up award-winning BBQ in Fort Wayne, Ziffles is on the move - literally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06) 11 hr Al Bion 73
Missing purse 18 hr Thanx 3
bingo Feb 22 GenerationX 2
Kristina Matice Feb 21 Jared Goff 1
Horny Feb 21 Horny 2
Kathy Wall (May '15) Feb 11 Red 6
Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10) Feb 6 God is the only J... 95
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allen County was issued at February 27 at 10:06AM EST

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC