Fort Wayne Airport makes autistic children comfortable with air travel
Parents with autistic children have many unique factors to consider when travelling by plane. Fort Wayne International Airport helped those families feel things out by putting on a plane boarding rehearsal called Wings for Autism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Feb 21
|Horny
|2
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 6
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC