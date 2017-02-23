FBI: "Sex trafficking won't stop unti...

FBI: "Sex trafficking won't stop until people stop consuming it"

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

One of the biggest questions surrounding human trafficking is how to stop it. Nearly everyone agrees the firs step is education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bingo Wed GenerationX 2
Kristina Matice Feb 21 Jared Goff 1
Horny Feb 21 Horny 2
Kathy Wall (May '15) Feb 11 Red 6
Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10) Feb 6 God is the only J... 95
News Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06) Feb 6 Window Phart 72
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed Feb 1 ShakeNBake 4
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,103,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC