Family, friends identify victims of fatal crash

Family and friends are identifying the victims of Monday night's fatal car crash on Jefferson Blvd. as 23-year-old Jonny Tracy and 24-year-old Alisa Arseneau. Fort Wayne Police responded to crash just after 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Blvd on the bridge near Swinney Park.

