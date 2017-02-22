Family, friends identify victims of fatal crash
Family and friends are identifying the victims of Monday night's fatal car crash on Jefferson Blvd. as 23-year-old Jonny Tracy and 24-year-old Alisa Arseneau. Fort Wayne Police responded to crash just after 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Blvd on the bridge near Swinney Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bingo
|18 hr
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Tue
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Tue
|Horny
|2
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 6
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC