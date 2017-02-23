Family Christian closing all stores including 2 in Fort Wayne
After 85 years, West Michigan-based retailer Family Christian is closing its doors. There are two locations of the store in Fort Wayne, one at Coldwater Road and one at Jefferson Pointe.
