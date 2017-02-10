e-Learning helps school districts compensate for snow days
Many Fort Wayne students had the day off due to severe weather, but for many, the day was still full of learning. Many school districts here in Allen County have taken full advantage of e-Learning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Thu
|Steve
|5
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 6
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|lego
|2
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Kiksailorjerry1926
|25
|The Eden
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC