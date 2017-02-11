Dunkina Donuts to match community donations for Riley Childrena s Hospital
Area residents have the opportunity this week to donate money to Riley Children's Hospital at all Fort Wayne Dunkin' Donuts stores. Through Valentine's Day, February 14, Dunkin' Donuts will match up to $1,000 in customer donations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
