Drug raid on West State Court
A drug raid at a home on Weststate Court in Fort Wayne led to the arrest of two people. Timothy Harris and Kayla Fries were both arrested on drug charges after police searched their residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Mon
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Mon
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Feb 21
|Horny
|2
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC