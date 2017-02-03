Dons win fourth straight with five-set victory over McKendree
Graydon Schroeder broke the Fort Wayne men's volleyball hitting percentage record to lead the Mastodons in a 3-2 thriller over McKendree on Friday on Arnie Ball Court. Schroeder finished the night hitting 17 for 21, without an error, good for .810.
