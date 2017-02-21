Councilman calls for audit of redevelopment commission amid 'lack of controls'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. A Fort Wayne City Councilman has asked the state's accounting board to perform an expanded audit of the city's redevelopment commission after a city audit found an undocumented $1.8 million real estate deal and a $2.5 million pledge that was never detailed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kristina Matice
|19 hr
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Tue
|Horny
|2
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 6
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|lego
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC