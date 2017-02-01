Charges: Driver, 64, had THC in system in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. The driver of a vehicle that turned into oncoming traffic along Jefferson Boulevard and caused a crash that killed his 75-year-old passenger has been charged with driving under the influence of THC.
