BoseA Loudspeakers Give New Life To Taylor Chapel
Historic house of worship rises from a devastating fire two years ago and returns with a Bose RoomMatch sound system that assures musical clarity and speech intelligibility Framingham, Massachusetts Taylor Chapel's history is that of Fort Wayne, Indiana, itself, dating back to 1865, barely 25 years after the city had been incorporated. Then, on December 31, 2012, a catastrophic fire reduced the main sanctuary to ashes.
