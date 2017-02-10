Body pulled from St. Joseph River

Body pulled from St. Joseph River

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Journal Gazette

Indiana conservation officers said a male was found floating in the river at 9:47 a.m. and was recovered by the Fort Wayne Fire Department near the 5000 block of Old Dover Boulevard on the city's northeast side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Wall (May '15) Sat Red 6
Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10) Feb 6 God is the only J... 95
News Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06) Feb 6 Window Phart 72
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed Feb 1 ShakeNBake 4
Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16) Feb 1 lego 2
Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12) Feb 1 Kiksailorjerry1926 25
The Eden Jan 29 wanna Know 3
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allen County was issued at February 13 at 9:51AM EST

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC