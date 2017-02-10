Body pulled from St. Joseph River
Indiana conservation officers said a male was found floating in the river at 9:47 a.m. and was recovered by the Fort Wayne Fire Department near the 5000 block of Old Dover Boulevard on the city's northeast side.
