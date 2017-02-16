Bids opened for Fort Wayne's $200M sewer overflow tunnel
The bidding table has been opened for what will be Fort Wayne's largest and most expensive public works project ever. City Utilities on Thursday publicly opened bids for its Deep Rock tunnel construction project at a meeting.
