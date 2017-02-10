Basketball league aimed at keeping Fo...

Basketball league aimed at keeping Fort Wayne safe

8 hrs ago

An initiative designed to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help ensure the safety of all residents got underway Saturday. The Fort Wayne United's Late Night Basketball League focuses on providing teens and young adults with a positive, Structured and safe environment while exposing them to much more than basketball.

