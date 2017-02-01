Ban delays refugees bound for Fort Wayne
President Donald Trump's 120-day ban on refugee resettlements will delay the arrival of 26 refugees who were bound for Fort Wayne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|4 hr
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|lego
|2
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|18 hr
|Kiksailorjerry1926
|25
|The Eden
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|3
|Seeking hope for heroin users
|Jan 25
|mary
|1
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|Jan 23
|spytheweb
|1
|Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06)
|Jan 22
|caveat current
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC