All Family Christian locations to close
Family Christian stores has announced that they're closing all of their locations, two of which are right here in Fort Wayne. Family Christian is the nation's largest chain of Christian book and merchandise stores, and they've been in business for 85 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|14 hr
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|21 hr
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Feb 21
|Horny
|2
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC