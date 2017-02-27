All Family Christian locations to close

All Family Christian locations to close

Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

Family Christian stores has announced that they're closing all of their locations, two of which are right here in Fort Wayne. Family Christian is the nation's largest chain of Christian book and merchandise stores, and they've been in business for 85 years.

