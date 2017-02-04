a Weather the Forta festival set to return to Freimann Square
'Weather the Fort' celebrates winter in downtown Fort Wayne through music, art, and community. Food and drinks will be available in a festive atmosphere with fire performances, ice carvings, interactive arts activities, curling demonstrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|lego
|2
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Kiksailorjerry1926
|25
|The Eden
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|3
|Seeking hope for heroin users
|Jan 25
|mary
|1
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|Jan 23
|spytheweb
|1
|Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06)
|Jan 22
|caveat current
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC