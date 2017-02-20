200 attend Taste of Sister Cities

Fort Wayne attorney Thomas Herr was en route from the airport in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, when one Burmese woman came up to him and said: "You're from Fort Wayne, aren't you?" It's the kind of recognition that might seem unusual in the small country, but Fort Wayne is the first city in the U.S. to establish a sister city relationship ... (more)

Fort Wayne, IN

