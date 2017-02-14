2 Fort Wayne men convicted in robbery
Duprece Jett, 38, of Indianapolis, Damion McKissick, 38, of Fort Wayne, and Earl Lee Walker, 38, of Fort Wayne, were convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted bank robbery after a five-day jury trial in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.
