Women's marches protest Trump in Allen and Steuben County

Men and women are marching through the streets in Angola and Fort Wayne, joining more than 600 similar marches worldwide held simultaneously with the Women's March in Washington D.C. Saturday. Protesters started at 10 a.m. in Angola and will start in Fort Wayne at 3 p.m. to send a message to the new president and all politicians about women's rights, according to a press release from the event.

