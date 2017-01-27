Winterval 2017
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation's annual winter carnival, known as "Winterval" is this Saturday, January 28. And, the forecast is an appropriate one. None of the ice sculptures will be melting with temps below freezing and not much sunshine expected.
