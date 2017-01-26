Winona Woman Faces Charges In 142 mph Fatal Crash

FORT WAYNE A warrant was issued Wednesday for a Winona Lake woman charged in connection with a fatal crash in September on U.S. 30. She was arrested Thursday and has since bonded out. According to a probable cause affidavit provided by the Allen County Prosecutor's Office, Stacy Motz-Altman, 38, Winona Lake, is being charged with felony counts of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

