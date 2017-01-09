UTEC layoffs set to begin in March ahead of Mexico move
HUNTINGTON, Ind. Layoffs will begin within two months at the Huntington plant of United Technologies Electronic Controls that plans to transfer its operations to Mexico, the city of Huntington has learned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tara lurker (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Wayne Fort
|10
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|28
|Amish Framing/Construction Crew
|Dec 29
|just wondering
|1
|The Eden
|Dec 28
|Funny Fellow
|1
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Dec 22
|Faque
|1
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Adrian
|24
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC