Training begins for Fort Wayne Police's 62nd recruit class
A group consisting of 32 men and women gathered Monday morning at Fort Wayne's Public Safety Academy to begin their training as a part of the 62nd police academy recruit class. "This class should get us just up to our number of 460 authorized strength," explains Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed.
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06)
|Sun
|caveat current
|5
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|94
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|4
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|28
