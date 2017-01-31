Tim McGraw, Faith Hill to perform in Fort Wayne
The country music power couple announced Tuesday they will bring their Soul2Soul Tour to the Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 9. Tickets go on sale Feb. 10. The couple's duet "Keep Your Eyes On Me" is featured in the major motion picture 'The Shack,' which McGraw stars in and narrates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|37 min
|Kiksailorjerry1926
|25
|The Eden
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|3
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Jan 26
|What a joke
|2
|Seeking hope for heroin users
|Jan 25
|mary
|1
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|Jan 23
|spytheweb
|1
|Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06)
|Jan 22
|caveat current
|5
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|94
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC