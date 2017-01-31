Tim McGraw, Faith Hill to perform in ...

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill to perform in Fort Wayne

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The country music power couple announced Tuesday they will bring their Soul2Soul Tour to the Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 9. Tickets go on sale Feb. 10. The couple's duet "Keep Your Eyes On Me" is featured in the major motion picture 'The Shack,' which McGraw stars in and narrates.

Fort Wayne, IN

